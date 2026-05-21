Relations between the French armed forces minister Catherine Vautrin, and her deputy, Alice Rufo, have been frosty since the start of the year, against a backdrop of back-to-back geopolitical crises.
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France
Macron's final diplomatic and military nominations take shape
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a final round of military and diplomatic appointments before the end of his tenure. Some are to reward hardworking loyalists, while others are to secure positions ahead of next year's presidential election.
Algeria, France
French internal security attaché to return to Algiers embassy
The internal security attaché at the French embassy in Algeria is to return amid an ongoing thaw between the two countries after his predecessor was expelled along with 11 other officials in April last year.
France, United Kingdom
Franco-British plan to secure Strait of Hormuz not plain sailing
The joint initiative by Paris and London to ensure the free passage of ships through the sea route is taking shape at military and political levels. Whether it ever happens remains dependent on how the standoff between Tehran and Washington unfolds.
Algeria, France
France hopes Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin can spur Algiers detente
President Emmanuel Macron's Élysée Palace is still pushing to improve relations with Algeria. After a disappointing visit to Algiers by the interior minister in February, France is now pinning its hopes on Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin's rapport with the Algerian president.
France, Greece
Macron plans state visit to Athens to boost strategic ties
The French president's office is putting the final touches on a future state visit to Athens aimed at deepening the military partnership between France and Greece. Industrialists are banking on reaping rewards from the event.