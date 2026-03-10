Anti-drugs police officers have revealed that DZ Mafia, a notorious criminal gang originating from Marseille, now deploys DJI and Autel Robotics thermal drones to protect its "go-fast" operations in the port city's northern districts, as well as GNSS jamming devices.
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France
French interior ministry moving to make its drones less detectable
The French interior ministry is taking action to make its drones less detectable. The stakes are high, particularly in the fight against organised crime, with the goal being to prevent criminal networks from identifying UAVs belonging to law enforcement agencies.
Spotlight | France, Ukraine
French army combat exercise highlights drone warfare shortcomings
An exercise at France's CENTAC combat training centre to ready the army for modern high-intensity conflict has highlighted a disconnect from the realities of Ukraine. The widespread use of commercial Chinese drones and the absence of electronic warfare capabilities have notably raised questions.
France
Growing role for France's SIRASCO anti-mafia service amid drug trafficking crackdown
The low-key service created in 2009 is seeing its influence grow as the National Directorate of the Judicial Police to which it is attached has been designated to lead the fight against organised crime.
Ukraine
Drone war: Ukraine's heavy dependence on Chinese gear
Despite Kyiv's fears that Beijing will try to steal data from the theatre of operations, the fact remains that Ukraine's armed forces have never imported so many components made in China. A customs investigation.
Armenia
Armenia's national security service procures Chinese intelligence drones
Yerevan is increasingly relying on DJI drones to monitor its borders. The mission is being overseen by Armenia's national security service, which gets its supplies directly from DJI's Chinese parent company.
Mexico
SkyFend, discreet Chinese provider of anti-drone tech to Mexican cartels
In the heart of Durango state, Mexican special forces have seized a complete SkyFend arsenal, used to jam the military's tactical drones. This unprecedented seizure has revealed a clandestine network linking Shenzhen, Panama and the Sinaloa Cartel.