Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
ParisPrestigious CDSE business association chiefs put pen to paper
ParisSenior police executive goes private
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The Agencies' Gazette
Portland loses Doha advisory work, Veolia poaches judicial police chief, Frontex shooting training in Warsaw
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
DohaPortland relinquishes key-role in Doha after decade of service
ParisSecurity shake-up at Veolia
WarsawSpecial forces veteran wins the Frontex shooting training contract
France
French interior minister reopens debate on access to encrypted messages
A fresh legislative battle in France looks set to unfold regarding intelligence techniques. The French interior minister has said he wants to revisit the issue, which includes potentially extending geolocation and access to encrypted messaging services.
France
Growing role for France's SIRASCO anti-mafia service amid drug trafficking crackdown
The low-key service created in 2009 is seeing its influence grow as the National Directorate of the Judicial Police to which it is attached has been designated to lead the fight against organised crime.
France
Newcomers carve out place in French security and defence headhunting
A handful of firms share the niche market of security director appointments in large French companies. Recently, two agencies with little experience in the field have appeared on the scene.
France
GIGN commander to take top Air France security job
After Air France's head of security was forced to leave his job in April, a general who previously worked at the French gendarmerie headquarters is to succeed him in October, Intelligence Online has learned.
France
ADIT, Amarante, Delamotte: big moves in corporate intelligence and security
With its new shareholders, ADIT is in a strong position to acquire intelligence and security companies in the coming weeks, amid a boom in the sector and the return of seasoned hands.
France
French national 'task force' to fight against organised crime gets ready for action
Announced by the French interior minister Bruno Retailleau in March, the new body to fight against organised crime should be operational by late April. The unit will house eleven separate entities in the headquarters of the judicial police in Nanterre, just outside of Paris.