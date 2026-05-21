The Ukrainian Prosecutor General, backed by the Ukrainian domestic intelligence services and NGO LingvaLexa, is preparing cases to bring the masterminds behind Russian propaganda before international courts.
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Spotlight | Ukraine, United States
FBI in Kyiv helping Ukraine's SBU find children taken by Russia
US agents are working alongside the SBU in Kyiv to find Ukrainian children deported by Moscow using facial recognition, Telegram message scraping and data fusion from the Palantir ecosystem.
Spotlight | Russia, Ukraine
SBU investigating criminal networks supplying synthetic drugs to Russian front
Testimonies by Russian prisoners collected by Kyiv's domestic intelligence service have revealed the circulation of the synthetic drug mephedrone near the front line. Seizures of stimulants from soldiers have allowed investigators to map the emergence of a structured market, with criminal networks extending right into the combat zones.
Spymaster | Ukraine
Yevhenii Khmara, a hands-on leader for Ukraine's SBU amid Western concerns
Yevhenii Khmara's appointment to head Ukraine's domestic intelligence comes after a period of institutional turmoil in Kyiv. A former commander of the Alpha special forces unit, he represents an operational refocusing of the SBU, whose internal dynamics remain closely watched by Western partners.
Russia
The anti-Kremlin resistance group helping Ukraine from inside Russia
The United Front of Resistance has covertly helped Ukraine in its efforts to combat some of the Kremlin's most important military organisations.
Deep Dive | Ukraine
Andriy Biletsky: the Azov founder aiming to shape Ukraine's new martial identity
Ukraine's wartime strongmen (4/4) – At the head of Ukraine's 3rd Army Corps, Andriy Biletsky exerts his power through alliances with oligarchs, technological partnerships and propaganda. His denunciation of corrupt elites worries the presidency, which sees him as a rival in uniform with close ties to the far right.