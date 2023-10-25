Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

France
Risk & Co break-up leaves TotalEnergies contract in limbo

TotalEnergies employees work on the construction of a drilling platform in Murchison Falls National Park, western Uganda, 22 February 2023.
TotalEnergies employees work on the construction of a drilling platform in Murchison Falls National Park, western Uganda, 22 February 2023. © Badru Katumba/AFP
ChapsVision and GLI have taken over cyber and security engineering, and SSF has nabbed corporate intelligence and security activities, in the break-up of Risk & Co company last week. But a question mark hangs over the fate of Risk & Co's TotalEnergies security contract. [...]
Published on 25.10.2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Risk & Co break-up leaves TotalEnergies contract in limbo 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!