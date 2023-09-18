DGSI big data programme struggles to get into second gear
The start of the second phase of work on the big data analytics platform being set up by France's internal security service, the DGSI, has been delayed for a second time.
Suadeo has been selected over Palantir and a joint venture between Atos and Thales to provide its data analytics tools for use during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The French Ministry of Interior is having to deal with shorter deadlines and tighter budgets.
The wait is over to find out more about the French General Directorate for Internal Security's Big Data platform project, aimed at replacing Palantir's Gotham Platform. Three firms have been retained so far.
The explanatory annexes of France's 2023 budget bill, published on 4 October, shed light on the financial requirements of the French intelligence services, split between major construction projects and needs for mass data processing tools.