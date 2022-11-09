Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE UNITED KINGDOM

Highgate revives its Ukrainian networks for Wagner prosecution case

London intelligence firm Highgate is counting on its strong Ukrainian links to back lawyers from McCue Jury and Partners, who are representing a group of Kyiv citizens taking Russian paramilitary group Wagner before the High Court in London for allegations of terrorism. [...] (536 words)
Issue dated 09/11/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

