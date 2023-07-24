Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
RUSSIA UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES

London investor with Russian roots, Gemcorp quietly builds lobbying campaign in DC and London

To continue to be able to operate freely in Eastern Europe and Africa, Gemcorp, an investment firm whose ties to Russia run deep, is working on its robust networks of influence within the US and UK establishments. [...]
Published on 24/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 04/08/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation, and Gabriel Podesta, arrive to attend a State Dinner in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on 1 December 2022. © Sarah Silbiger/Pool/SipaUSA/Reuters
Spotlight
UNITED STATES 21/12/2022

Podesta back on track for revolving-doors businesses thanks to naming by Biden 

The longtime Democratic Party éminence grise has accumulated millions of dollars in assets, some of it provided by prominent political donors.
On our other sites

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 04/08/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  London investor with Russian roots, Gemcorp quietly builds lobbying campaign in DC and London 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!