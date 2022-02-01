Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA RUSSIA

Albert Avdolyan plays key role as Beijing thirsts for Siberian gas

Through Zhejiang Energy Group, China took 10% of Yatek company's capital, the main gas producing company in the Sakha Republic (Yakutia).
Through Zhejiang Energy Group, China took 10% of Yatek company's capital, the main gas producing company in the Sakha Republic (Yakutia). © Yatec
The Russian businessman is China's middleman of choice as it seeks to forge strategic partnerships with Moscow. [...] (443 words)
Issue dated 01/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
RUSSIA 21/12/2021

Former FSB officer Anatoly Seryshev puts Siberia at centre of Russian strategic council's agenda 

Kremlin rising star Anatoly Seryshev has been given a role in developing the economies of some of Russia's most strategic regions including Siberia, whose regional capital Tomsk is both a testing ground and forward base for Moscow. [...]
The new Presidential Envoy to Russia's Siberian Federal District Anatoly Seryshev is welcomed at Novosibirsk's Tolmachevo International Airport, on the 21 October 2021.
The new Presidential Envoy to Russia's Siberian Federal District Anatoly Seryshev is welcomed at Novosibirsk's Tolmachevo International Airport, on the 21 October 2021. © Kirill Kukhmar/TASS via Reuters Connect
RUSSIA 05/10/2021

Gennady Timchenko-Leonid Mikhelson's rock-solid alliance holds strong amid gas turmoil 

With gas prices skyrocketing in Europe, Russian gas is going from strength to strength. Behind the success is the work of its well-connected entrepreneurs, not the least Gennady Timchenko and Leonid Mikhelson, whose business successes stretch from Kazan to the Artic. [...]
President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, chairman of the Board at Sibur Holding Dmitry Konov, chairman of the Board of Directors at TAIF Albert Shigabutdinov and Leonid Mikhelson, chairman of the Board of Directors at Sibur Holding, during a ceremony to sign an agreement on the merger between Sibur Holding and TAIF, at Kazan, 24 September.
President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, chairman of the Board at Sibur Holding Dmitry Konov, chairman of the Board of Directors at TAIF Albert Shigabutdinov and Leonid Mikhelson, chairman of the Board of Directors at Sibur Holding, during a ceremony to sign an agreement on the merger between Sibur Holding and TAIF, at Kazan, 24 September. © SIBUR

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Albert Avdolyan plays key role as Beijing thirsts for Siberian gas 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!