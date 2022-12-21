Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
UNITED STATES

Podesta back on track for revolving-doors businesses thanks to naming by Biden

John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation, and Gabriel Podesta, arrive to attend a State Dinner in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on 1 December 2022.
John Podesta, Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation, and Gabriel Podesta, arrive to attend a State Dinner in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on 1 December 2022. © Sarah Silbiger/Pool/SipaUSA/Reuters
The longtime Democratic Party éminence grise has accumulated millions of dollars in assets, some of it provided by prominent political donors. [...] (780 words)
Issue dated 21/12/2022 Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Podesta back on track for revolving-doors businesses thanks to naming by Biden 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!