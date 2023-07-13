Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE SWITZERLAND

Orange Cyberdefense gets closer to UN agencies through SCRT

The World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) has recently renewed information security contracts with three firms including the freshly-acquired Swiss subsidiary of Orange Cyberdefense. [...]
Published on 13/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

