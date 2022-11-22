Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

Paris Olympic Games organisers plan anti-drone drill to dispel growing uncertainties

Prefect Ziad Khoury, head of the National Coordination for the Security of the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2024 (CNSJ).
Prefect Ziad Khoury, head of the National Coordination for the Security of the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2024 (CNSJ). © Grégory Yetchmeniza/Photo PQR/Le Dauphiné/MaxPPP
With less than two years to go before the 2024 Paris Olympics, French authorities still have doubts about how to properly safeguard the event against drones. The event's security coordinator, Prefect Ziad Khoury, plans to demonstrate his commitment to the task with a special drill in late January. [...] (388 words)
Issue dated 22/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Further reading

