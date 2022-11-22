Paris Olympics security tech programmes start with a stutter
Now more than a year behind schedule due to the pandemic, the development of the security technology for the 2024 Olympic Games is proving problematic. [...]
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, we serve up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community. This week, we go from Paris to Tashkent, Washington, Brussels and Kabul. [...]
Despite facing difficulties on previous anti-drone programmes, CS Group and Thales have won out over their rivals to win this key contract, which will have a structuring effect on the French anti-drone market - in favour of established providers. [...]
With the anti-drone market currently growing at a fast rate, the French armed forces ministry's armaments department has launched a major programme called Parade. It does not offer much room, however, for smaller operators. [...]
