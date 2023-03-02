Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
FRANCE

Despite uncertainties, French Olympic Games security tech unit thinking long-term

Security technology experimentation being conducted by French startups ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris could lead to a permanent laboratory being set up, despite ongoing difficulties. [...] (181 words)
Issue dated 02/03/2023

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Despite uncertainties, French Olympic Games security tech unit thinking long-term 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!