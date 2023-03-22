Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED KINGDOM UNITED STATES

Hack for hire: ENRC aims to open up Dechert and Nick del Rosso's Pandora's box

Kazakh mining group ENRC is already pursuing a legal and investigative campaign of unprecedented scale and complexity. Now, it is overseeing the start of fresh legal action against its nemesis, Neil Gerrard, his old law firm Dechert, and, by the same token, Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO). [...] (834 words)
Issue dated 22/03/2023 Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Hack for hire: ENRC aims to open up Dechert and Nick del Rosso's Pandora's box 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!