Intelligence Online
UKRAINE UNITED STATES

Former CIA officer and bestselling author Robert Baer lobbies for arms shipments to Ukraine

Former CIA officer Robert Baer in 2005.
Former CIA officer Robert Baer in 2005. © Monika Graff/UPI Photo/Alamy banque d'images
Breaking news published on 15/03/23, 16h30 -The ex-CIA operative Bob Baer has taken on an unpaid mission for Kyiv to convince the US Congress to speed up arms shipments to Ukraine. The first-time lobbyist, whose client is the Ukrainian military intelligence agency, will also be communicating with the Pentagon but not with his former employer, with whom ties remain frayed. [...] (671 words)
Issue dated 15/03/2023

Corporate Intelligence

Further reading
The LNG carrier SCF La Pérouse of the Russian state-owned shipowner Sovcomflot (SCF) sails under the Liberian flag. © James Bell/Alamy banque d'images
Spotlight
UKRAINE UNITED STATES 15/03/2023

Kyiv's PR watchdogs turn spotlight on Sovcomflot's partners in US and Dubai 

Ukrainian public relations professionals are pursuing their crusade against Russian groups accused of getting round Western sanctions. Their latest target is Russian tanker operator Sovcomflot and its partners in Dubai and the US.

