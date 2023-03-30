Saudi Ajlan & Bros eyes Chinese Norinco's observation satellites
After axing Scopa Industries' US projects, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Ajlan now has free rein to team with China's US-sanctioned defence industry.
The Saudi defence firm has abruptly brought all of its operations for the US to an end. Despite clinching a raft of deals with major US and European firms, Scopa has decided to favour a rapprochement between its parent company Ajlan & Bros and Russian and Chinese firms instead.
Saudi Arabian private conglomerate Ajlan & Bros's subsidiary Scopa Industries has roped in influential consultants in a bid to carve a role for itself in the kingdom's developing sovereign defence industry. While Scopa's first priority is US defence, it is also trying to get closer to French companies.
The spat between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh is affecting major arts and culture programmes in the Gulf, putting the French government, which is involved in both countries' efforts, in a tight spot. US businessman, philanthropist and art collector Thomas Kaplan is also caught in the middle.