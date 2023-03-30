Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE SAUDI ARABIA

Nicolas Sarkozy visits the al-Ajlans, a Saudi family under US surveillance for links to China and Russia

Former French president turned consultant Nicolas Sarkozy yesterday paid a visit to Ajlan bin Abdulaziz al-Ajlan, head of the family-run conglomerate Ajlan & Bros, on the sidelines of his visit to Riyadh. [...] (179 words)
Issue dated 30/03/2023

International Dealmaking

