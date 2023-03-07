Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES

US counterintelligence in turmoil over internal flaws

With its internecine quarrels, the indictment of a former high-ranking officer and a structure sometimes deemed deficient, even Congress is worried about the state of US counter-espionage. These concerns have been fuelled by seemingly growing attempts at interference by foreign entities, notably those from Russia and China. [...] (326 words)
Issue dated 07/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

Further reading
Spy Way Of Life UNITED STATES 03/02/2023

For meetings with colleagues and foreign liaison visitors, CIA officials head to J. Gilbert's steakhouse 

Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores J. Gilbert's restaurant, conveniently located near the CIA headquarters in McLean. It's long been a preferred gathering spot for operatives and their guests - and for foreign spies hoping to eavesdrop on them.
J. Gilbert's restaurant in McLean, a favourite meeting place for CIA agents.

