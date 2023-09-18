Qatari emir Sheik Tamim's 'good news' Paris trip takes shape
Business is business. The preparations for a Qatari emir's Parisian sojourn are staying clear of the multiple investigations in France and Europe involving the Gulf nation.
As strains emerge from criticism and legal action targeting prominent Qataris, France's defence ministry is hoping for a breakthrough in defence cooperation with the Gulf country, which has requested help from a French state armament agency to boost procurement.