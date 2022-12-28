Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
ISRAEL UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Ex-spy chiefs to boost Israeli business in UAE

With the development of closer relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in the defence and cyber sectors, a number of firms are looking to cash in on the situation. To help them, some have called in former Israeli security officials. [...] (733 words)
Issue dated 28/12/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Ex-spy chiefs to boost Israeli business in UAE 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!