Intelligence Online
ISRAEL UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Ahmed Al Shafar, the strongman of Dubai's defence dealings with Israel

At the heart of the United Arab Emirates' peace and defence deal with Israel is Dubai's Al Shafar family, a partner of several Israeli defence groups. As long-standing allies of the emirate's ruling Al Maktoum family, this clan finds itself at the root of a gentleman's agreement between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. [...] (552 words)
Issue dated 28/03/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

International Dealmaking

