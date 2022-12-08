Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES

Meet Red Banyan, key Israeli ally in the US public relations world

With Netanyahu back as prime minister in Israel, the lobbying group AIPAC will be his chief advocate in Washington. AIPAC can count on its linchpin Red Banyan, a PR firm with bountiful connections to the pro-Israel lobby. [...] (1178 words)
Issue dated 08/12/2022 Reading time 5 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

