ISRAEL UNITED STATES

From Congress to US CENTCOM, Washington treads carefully in the face of new Israeli government

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on 19 January 2023.
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on 19 January 2023. © Israeli Government Press Office/Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via AFP
Facing rising concern in the US about his government coalition with far-right ultranationalists, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is counting on sturdy intelligence and security cooperation between the two countries to stay on track. [...] (399 words)
Issue dated 02/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

