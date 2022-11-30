Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES

The Nancy Pelosi staff-to-private-sector pipeline creates a cottage industry of Washington lobbyists

First elected to Congress in 1987, Nancy Pelosi opened all doors to her staff.
First elected to Congress in 1987, Nancy Pelosi opened all doors to her staff. © Jim Lo Sclazo/EPA/MaxPPP
Former aides to long-time Democratic House leader cash in by lending a helping hand to the country's most powerful interests, from military contractors to the tech industry to hedge funds. [...] (1157 words)
Issue dated 30/11/2022 Reading time 5 minutes

