UNITED STATES

George Clooney's NGO hit in court by a Sudanese businessman accused of corruption

The Sentry has withdrawn the report that alleged corruption on the part of the Sudanese businessman after being sued for libel and slander. No damages were awarded in the case but the report is no longer available. [...] (429 words)
Issue dated 23/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

