Cyber financial investigations specialist Cybera strengthens its intelligence team
Young Swiss financial cybercrime specialist Cybera has been bringing in new advisers to strengthen its technical and export capacities. [...]
Read this article here:
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022
With Iraq still without a government, German company Monarch has already been able to carry out a real-life test of its democracy protection service. The privately owned group carried out physical and cyber security audits during the country's last parliamentary elections. [...]
With a growing number of companies offering virtual-world simulation technology, Western armies and intelligence services are starting to get in on the game, branching out into the "metaverse" to optimise their operations and plan for a future where information will be gathered in this alternate space. [...]
The company founded by former Kroll CEO Michael Cherkasky will provide its screening and due diligence platform to the new Investment Security Unit created within the British Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to investigate economic predation threats - especially from China. [...]
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 14/10/2022