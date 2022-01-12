Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM

US due diligence firm Exiger to monitor foreign investment for Boris Johnson

The company founded by former Kroll CEO Michael Cherkasky will provide its screening and due diligence platform to the new Investment Security Unit created within the British Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to investigate economic predation threats - especially from China. [...] (552 words)
