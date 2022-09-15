Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
GERMANY IRAQ

Monarch well placed for contract to audit future new elections in Iraq

With Iraq still without a government, German company Monarch has already been able to carry out a real-life test of its democracy protection service. The privately owned group carried out physical and cyber security audits during the country's last parliamentary elections. [...] (541 words)
Issue dated 15/09/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Monarch well placed for contract to audit future new elections in Iraq 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!