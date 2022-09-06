Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES KAZAKHSTAN

Kazakhstan justice ministry's New York advisers fail to swing case

Despite the best efforts of adviser Marcia Favale-Tarter to garner support in the US, a New York court recently ruled against the Kazakh government in one of an array of cases connected to its long-running legal wrangle with the Moldovan Stati brothers. [...] (466 words)
Issue dated 06/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

