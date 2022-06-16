Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
SAUDI ARABIA UNITED STATES

Muslim World League back in Washington ahead of Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia

As tensions ease between both countries, the global Muslim body has been tasked with polishing the Kingdom's image in the United States. To help, it has roped in BGR Government Affairs, a lobbying business familiar with Saudi Arabia. [...] (502 words)
Issue dated 16/06/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system. © DoD via Abacapress.com
Spotlight
SAUDI ARABIA UNITED STATES 15/03/2022

Lockheed Martin's proactive strategy key to making its THAAD essential to Riyadh 

Targeted by missile attacks from the Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, Saudi Arabia has signed a new deal with Lockheed Martin for the local production of part of its THAAD defence system. This will enable the American group to consolidate its position in the kingdom through a more proactive commercial strategy. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Muslim World League back in Washington ahead of Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!