UNITED STATES

King & Spalding welcoming foreign state clients with Gina Haspel

The former director of the CIA under Donald Trump, Gina Haspel.
The former director of the CIA under Donald Trump, Gina Haspel. © Stefani Reynolds/picture alliance / Consolidated News Photos/Newscom/MaxPPP
The law firm has taken an increased interest in foreign state affairs, particularly those of Saudi Arabia, as well as the new niche market of Chinese groups being badgered in the US by the SEC. [...] (480 words)
Issue dated 18/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

