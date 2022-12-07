Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
ISRAEL LIECHTENSTEIN SWITZERLAND UNITED STATES

Name of dark PR specialist Ronen Tzur surfaces in huge inheritance case of tycoon Israel Perry

To support their legal dispute with Swiss trustee Dieter Neupert over the inheritance of their late husband and father, Lilly Perry and Tamar Greenspoon are suspected of hiring Israeli influence communications specialist Ronen Tzur, who also advised defence minister Benny Gantz. [...] (636 words)
Issue dated 07/12/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  Name of dark PR specialist Ronen Tzur surfaces in huge inheritance case of tycoon Israel Perry 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!