LEBANON

IMF needs to see real progress on Alvarez & Marsal's Beirut forensic audit

On the eve of new talks between Beirut and the International Monetary Fund, held with the aim of seeing the release of a long-awaited financial bailout, many obstacles remain. Foremost among them are the delays to crucial audits, including the one conducted by US forensic auditor Alvarez & Marsal. [...] (533 words)
Issue dated 13/01/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
Further reading

