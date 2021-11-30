Your account has been succesfully created.
LEBANON

BDO, Salamé and Bank Audi's auditor, at centre of Swiss cases

Threatened by an audit by Alvarez & Marsal and a flurry of international proceedings, Banque du Liban governor Riad Salamé is trying to fend off accusations of fraud. [...] (315 words)
Issue dated 30/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence
This article is free
Log in or create an account to read more

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  BDO, Salamé and Bank Audi's auditor, at centre of Swiss cases 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!