After having "forgotten" to declare €90,000 in cash in his luggage when he flew to Paris in June, Bank of Lebanon governor Riad Salamé was ordered to pay a fine of €2,700. He decided to leave it to private aviation company Jetex to settle the problem. [...]
For one of its investigations, the French National Financial Prosecutor's Office is interested in assets belonging to the Bank of Lebanon governor and property transactions he may have made as well as the actions of various banks, including the French subsidiary of Lebanese group Audi. [...]
Following the start of a number of investigations into the activities of Bank of Lebanon governor Riad Salamé, the organisations behind them are digging for information to build up their cases against him and are launching competing Internet platforms to this end. [...]