LEBANON

Lebanon's creditors launch Argentinian-style strategy against Beirut

With talks poised to take place between the IMF and the Lebanese government, Lebanese pound creditors want to have their say on how the country's debt is restructured. They have joined forces and appointed the New York firm White & Case, which worked on Argentina's restructuring. [...] (367 words)
Issue dated 27/10/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence
