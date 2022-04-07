Your account has been succesfully created.
LEBANON

UK court ruling requires SGBL and Audi bank to hand over dollars

A British court has ruled in favour of a Lebanese-British citizen with bank accounts in Lebanon, meaning that SGBL and Bank Audi will have to give their client $4m, despite the country's financial crisis. [...] (309 words)
Issue dated 07/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Further reading
Governor of the Banque du Liban Riad Salamé. © Stringer/dpa/picture-alliance/Newscom/MaxPPP
Spotlight
LEBANON 16/02/2022

Riad Salamé affair ensnares European courts into Lebanese imbroglio 

The French, Swiss and Luxembourg courts could have liked to meet with Judge Jean Tannous in Paris to help push forward a probe into the former governor of Lebanon's central bank's assets. But caught up in Beirut politics, the Lebanese magistrate is having trouble fulfilling his mandate, both in France and Lebanon. [...]

