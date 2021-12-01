Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM

British FCA expands toolkit ahead of possible boost of cryptocurrency oversight powers

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority wants to see its regulatory powers over the crypto asset sector strengthened and is already working to develop its technical capabilities in the area, starting with a blockchain analytics platform. [...] (358 words)
Issue dated 01/12/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

