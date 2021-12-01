British FCA expands toolkit ahead of possible boost of cryptocurrency oversight powers
By calling for stricter compliance requirements, the Financial Action Task Force's latest recommendations should see more traditional finance investors turn to crypto-assets by reducing legal uncertainty. It will also open the playing field for crypto-assets compliance specialists to rival established compliance specialists. [...]
An innovative strategic competition is shaping up in Ukraine to build sovereign data and bitcoin extraction centres using the country's nuclear power stations. Several Israeli, Emirati and Chinese companies are interested. [...]