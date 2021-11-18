Your account has been succesfully created.
EUROPE

FATF guidance on crypto-assets opens path for crypto compliance specialists

By calling for stricter compliance requirements, the Financial Action Task Force's latest recommendations should see more traditional finance investors turn to crypto-assets by reducing legal uncertainty. It will also open the playing field for crypto-assets compliance specialists to rival established compliance specialists. [...] (450 words)
Issue dated 18/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

