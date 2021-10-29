Your account has been succesfully created.
EUROPE

Luxembourg-based Scorechain raises Swiss capital to develop cryptocurrency compliance tools

Founded by three French tech experts, based in Luxembourg, and financed by Swiss and German investors, Scorechain sells software that detects suspect transactions on cryptocurrency exchanges. [...] (396 words)
Issue dated 29/10/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1. Home
  2. corporate intelligence
  3. Luxembourg-based Scorechain raises Swiss capital to develop cryptocurrency compliance tools

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!