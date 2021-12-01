Read this article here:
The UK government's Investment Security Unit, which will oversee and monitor the risk of foreign economic investment, will officially start work on 4 January, despite facing a barrage of criticism from parliament. It is already seeking support from private investigators, for whom this service may provide a new market. [...]
Many companies are calling on Hong Kong business intelligence firms to better understand the impact of Beijing's latest measures regarding variable interest entities (VIEs), which give foreigners a backdoor way to invest in Chinese companies. [...]