Ex-Kroll bureau chief Richard Dailly still believes in Hong Kong's private investigation market
Read this article here:
Read this article here:
Li Wei and Zhang Xuan are to liaise between security service chiefs and provincial officials in charge of implementing the wide-ranging disciplinary programme aimed at rooting out and punishing those who fail to toe the Chinese Communist Party line. [...]
Many companies are calling on Hong Kong business intelligence firms to better understand the impact of Beijing's latest measures regarding variable interest entities (VIEs), which give foreigners a backdoor way to invest in Chinese companies. [...]