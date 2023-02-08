Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM

Millicom calls in corporate intelligence veteran in legal battle with former investigator

The former head of investigations at telecoms giant Millicom has accused the group of sacking him after he uncovered an undercover interceptions operation at an African subsidiary. Millicom has called in corporate intelligence veteran Adrian Stones to help it defend itself. [...] (445 words)
Issue dated 08/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

