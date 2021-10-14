Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE

South Korean trader Hyen Chung targeted by Zelensky's sanctions

Head of a Singaporean commodities trading firm and well established in Ukraine, South Korean businessman Hyen Chung cuts an unusual figure among those targeted by Ukraine's recent sanctions. [...] (401 words)
Issue dated 14/10/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence
