After falling out with Volodymyr Zelensky over the recently adopted 'deoligarchisation' law curbing the powers of Ukraine's oligarchs, Dmytro Razumkov appears to have recently become closer with Donetsk magnate Rinat Akhmetov's networks. [...]
Former intelligence officer and top lawyer Yevgeniy Yenin, an experienced fighter of Kiev's legal battles against Moscow, has been appointed deputy interior minister, bringing his extensive experience to an institution recently shaken by the departure of the influential minister, Arsen Avakov. [...]
Quick to enact his series of reforms, Volodymyr Zelensky approved new cybersecurity and foreign policy strategies on 26 August, marking the strengthening of the country's cyber apparatus and the creation of a formal roadmap for its international relations. [...]
The Ukrainian president has used the all-powerful minister of internal affairs Arsen Avako's departure to replace key appointments within the armed forces, foreign intelligence and internal security services, all with his trusted right-hand man Andriy Yermak never far from the picture. [...]