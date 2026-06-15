Min Aung Hlaing, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, on 10 April 2026 in Naypyidaw. © Kyodo/MaxPPP

After visiting India, the junta leader who this year became president of Myanmar was expected to attend a Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan in mid-June. The fact that he is sending someone else does not change his ambition to become Moscow's man in a divided Southeast Asia.

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