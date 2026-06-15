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Myanmar
Min Aung Hlaing turns to Putin to help win back Southeast Asia

By Louis Raymond
Reading time 3 min
Min Aung Hlaing, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, on 10 April 2026 in Naypyidaw.
Min Aung Hlaing, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, on 10 April 2026 in Naypyidaw. © Kyodo/MaxPPP

After visiting India, the junta leader who this year became president of Myanmar was expected to attend a Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan in mid-June. The fact that he is sending someone else does not change his ambition to become Moscow's man in a divided Southeast Asia.

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