After visiting India, the junta leader who this year became president of Myanmar was expected to attend a Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan in mid-June. The fact that he is sending someone else does not change his ambition to become Moscow's man in a divided Southeast Asia.
Read also
Myanmar
Resistance unites under new national council in face of boldened junta
With post-election political maneuvering in full swing, the Burmese resistance is poised to announce the creation of a unified national council. The new body is set to take precedence over the exiled unity government NUG and will place influential ethnic groups in charge of military affairs.
Russia, Thailand
Moscow and Bangkok cooperate in naval intelligence as military ties grow
Russian military cooperation is enjoying growing success in Southeast Asia. In Thailand, new officer training programmes are opening up possibilities for maritime intelligence sharing.
Myanmar, Russia
Moscow quietly bolsters Myanmar junta's drone warfare capabilities
Myanmar in November received Russian anti-drone equipment, as well as a batch of Orlan-30 spy drones. According to Ukrainian intelligence, which is cooperating with the local resistance, the material is already being used against armed opposition groups and heralds the arrival of kamikaze drones.