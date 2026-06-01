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France, Vietnam
Intelligence adviser to former French president top pick for ambassador to Vietnam role

By Jérémy André and Louis Raymond
Reading time 2 minutes
Didier Le Bret, the current director of the French foreign ministry's Académie diplomatique et consulaire and the Quai d’Orsay’s top candidate for the post of ambassador to Vietnam, pictured in Paris, on 22 June 2023.
Didier Le Bret, the current director of the French foreign ministry's Académie diplomatique et consulaire and the Quai d’Orsay’s top candidate for the post of ambassador to Vietnam, pictured in Paris, on 22 June 2023. © Abd Rabbo Ammar/ABACA via Reuters Connect

The French foreign ministry's favourite candidate to replace its ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet this summer is a former presidential official, whose experience in intelligence and family background is likely to catch the attention of Vietnamese leaders.

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