The French foreign ministry's favourite candidate to replace its ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet this summer is a former presidential official, whose experience in intelligence and family background is likely to catch the attention of Vietnamese leaders.
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France, Vietnam
French ex-ambassador to Vietnam bids to return to diplomacy after years as consultant
Jean-Noël Poirier wants to return to diplomacy after a lengthy stint in consultancy and business in Hanoi. During his twelve years in Vietnam, he rubbed shoulders with people with public security ministry backgrounds who now hold the reins of power.
Africa, France, Russia
From Paris, ESL & Network promotes the reputation of an increasingly Russia-aligned Madagascar
The French firm has been appointed to smooth relations between the French and Malagasy governments, in the wake of multiple tensions which include Antananarivo's honeymoon with Moscow.
France
ADIT poised to take control of ESL
As the business intelligence sector races to consolidate, ADIT, the company headed by Philippe Caduc, is in the process of [...]
France
Intelligence coordinator beefs up team
After his appointment in June, Didier Le Bret, France's new national intelligence coordinator, is hiring a new team that will be particularly focused on interception and special operations.