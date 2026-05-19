Hanoi's anti-corruption campaign is once again picking up steam. With its attack on Vietnam Electricity, the Ministry of Public Security is killing two birds with one stone.
Read also
Vietnam
Data war rages between Vietnam's public security and defence ministries
The Vietnamese defence ministry's implementation of Project 06, which aims to digitise its services, is the subject of a power struggle with the ministry of public security. In the background, the various manufacturing companies controlled by the rival ministries are in competition.
Europe, Vietnam
Germany nixes latest move in Vietnam's anti-corruption campaign
Vietnam's biggest ever corruption scandal, which has implications for Western defence companies, is fast turning into a diplomatic affair.
Vietnam
PM Pham Minh Chinh gets embroiled in AIC Group corruption case
Vietnam's communist party general secretary, Nguyen Phu Trong, is on a mission to fight corruption. He has AIC Group in his sights especially, with new developments in the case pointing to a possible involvement of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.