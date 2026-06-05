China, Europe, France

A spat after France's European Affairs Minister called for tougher EU trade measures against China resulted in Beijing snubbing this year's Choose France investment gathering. Behind the move, China wants to ramp up pressure on Paris ahead of key meetings this month in Brussels and at the G7 summit.
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