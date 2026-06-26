Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous places to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online visits the Funky Monkey in Brussels, nestled between the offices of the EU's diplomatic service and those of China's state news agency.
W
hile European institutions are beginning to wake up to the multifaceted threats from China (see our Deep Dive), there remain welcome havens in Brussels where one can escape the harsh rigours of counter-intelligence.
Located at 65 Rue Archimède, just a stone's throw from the Schuman Roundabout – itself surrounded by several major European institutions
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