Officials from Thailand's National Security Council regularly hold meetings at the luxury hotel known for its Italian wines, to outline their strategy on Cambodia, scam centres on the border with Myanmar, and separatists in the south of the country.
Bangkok has no shortage of luxury hotels, but civil servants from Thailand's National Security Council (NSC) have found that the Amari Bangkok (formerly the Amari Watergate) on Phetchaburi Road is an ideal meeting place.
Senior NSC officials meet international legal experts, academics
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