The countries making up the organisation had lofty ambitions for cooperation in space, in particular for image sharing. But the first documents issued by Brazil, which is organising the group's next summit on 6 and 7 July, show that for the time being, collaboration is very limited.
Russia, like the US, Japan and France before it, is preparing to launch new satellites that demonstrate a renewed interest in 3D Earth observation imagery. As on the Ukraine front, 3D imagery is becoming a vital component of real-time digital reproductions of theatres of operation and infrastructure.
Lacking in modern military space technology at the start of its offensive against Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has completely overhauled its space programmes to ensure it has the necessary surveillance, interception and telecommunications resources to conduct the war.
On the eve of the 16th BRICS summit in Kazan, an analysis of cooperation in space and Earth observation suggests that the interests of the various countries of the bloc are still awkward to reconcile.