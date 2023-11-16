China
China launches spy satellites into orbit before winter
The launch of the L-SAR4-01 satellite just before the BRICS summit might have appeared to be a routine event. A detailed study of its trajectory however shows that it has settled into a position just above Australia, India and Taiwan.
Intelligence Online has seen the latest catalogue of Chinese commercial imagery from the country's observation satellites, and it reveals some of the progress that its satellite imagery has made, yet also its limitations.
The principal Chinese supplier of synthetic aperture radar imagery, recently blacklisted in the US for its close links with Chinese intelligence, is poised to expand its capacities.