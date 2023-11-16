Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

China
China launches spy satellites into orbit before winter

A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the satellite Yaogan-39 blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan province, on 5 October, 2023.
A Long March-2D carrier rocket carrying the satellite Yaogan-39 blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan province, on 5 October, 2023. © Chen Yi/Xinhua via AFP
The Chinese People's Liberation Army is putting its satellite constellations in order to monitor its regional neighbours and the conflicts in Ukraine and in the Middle East, as winter approaches in the northern hemisphere. [...]
Published on 16.11.2023 at 05:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  Government Intelligence 
  3.  China launches spy satellites into orbit before winter 
This article can also be read here:   Surveillance & Interception

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!